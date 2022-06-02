Close menu

Kian Harratt: Bradford City sign Huddersfield Town striker on season-long loan

Port Vale's Kian Harratt celebrates scoring their side's first goal
Kian Harratt scored five times in 22 appearances for Port Vale, including the opener as they beat Mansfield in the League Two play-off final on Saturday

Bradford City have signed Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old ended the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Port Vale and scored in the League Two play-off final as they beat Mansfield 3-0 at Wembley.

"Kian is an exciting young player who we have been monitoring for some time," boss Mark Hughes told the club website.external-link

"We are pleased to be welcoming him to the club, and are looking forward to working with him."

