Kian Harratt scored five times in 22 appearances for Port Vale, including the opener as they beat Mansfield in the League Two play-off final on Saturday

Bradford City have signed Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old ended the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Port Vale and scored in the League Two play-off final as they beat Mansfield 3-0 at Wembley.

"Kian is an exciting young player who we have been monitoring for some time," boss Mark Hughes told the club website. external-link

"We are pleased to be welcoming him to the club, and are looking forward to working with him."

