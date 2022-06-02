Close menu
UEFA Nations League
GeorgiaGeorgia4GibraltarGibraltar0

Georgia v Gibraltar

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Georgia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 4KashiaSubstituted forKobakhidzeat 63'minutes
  • 3Khocholava
  • 11Lobzhanidze
  • 15Mekvabishvili
  • 6AburjaniaSubstituted forKiteishviliat 63'minutes
  • 19TsitaishviliSubstituted forGiorbelidzeat 40'minutesBooked at 44mins
  • 20ChakvetadzeBooked at 36minsSubstituted forKvekveskiriat 78'minutes
  • 7KvaratskheliaSubstituted forQazaishviliat 63'minutes
  • 22Mikautadze

Substitutes

  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 8Qazaishvili
  • 9Davitashvili
  • 10Kiteishvili
  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 13Kobakhidze
  • 14Giorbelidze
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 18Zivzivadze
  • 21Altunashvili
  • 23Dvali

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 2JolleyBooked at 32minsSubstituted forValarinoat 66'minutes
  • 14Chipolina
  • 3Lopes
  • 6Wiseman
  • 20BrittoBooked at 36mins
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forHernandezat 72'minutes
  • 17RonanSubstituted forTorrillaat 45'minutes
  • 5AnnesleySubstituted forMouelhiat 66'minutes
  • 7CasciaroBooked at 80mins
  • 9StycheSubstituted forCoombesat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Banda
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 11Pons
  • 12Ballantine
  • 13Avellano
  • 15Morgan
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 18Hernandez
  • 19Valarino
  • 21Coombes
  • 22Torrilla
Referee:
Morten Krogh

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home28
Away1
Shots on Target
Home13
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Georgia 4, Gibraltar 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Georgia 4, Gibraltar 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bernardo Lopes (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aymen Mouelhi with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri (Georgia).

  5. Post update

    Julian Valarino (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Otar Kiteishvili (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia 4, Gibraltar 0. Vako (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Saba Lobzhanidze.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia 3, Gibraltar 0. Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saba Lobzhanidze.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vako (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Otar Kakabadze.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia).

  11. Post update

    Julian Valarino (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Georgia. Vako tries a through ball, but Saba Lobzhanidze is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Bernardo Lopes.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri.

  15. Booking

    Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Guram Giorbelidze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri (Georgia).

  19. Post update

    Ethan Britto (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Nikoloz Kvekveskiri replaces Giorgi Chakvetadze.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece00000000
3Northern Ireland00000000
4Cyprus100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Israel00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Spain00000000
4Switzerland00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway00000000
2Serbia00000000
3Slovenia00000000
4Sweden00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories