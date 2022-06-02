Cyprus v Kosovo

Match ends, Cyprus 0, Kosovo 2.
Line-ups
Cyprus
Formation 3-5-2
- 22Michael
- 8KyriakouSubstituted forKatelarisat 66'minutes
- 6Gogic
- 13PanagiotouBooked at 90mins
- 7AntoniouSubstituted forPanagiotouat 67'minutes
- 18Artymatas
- 20Kastanos
- 15PapoulisSubstituted forPittasat 67'minutes
- 4IoannouSubstituted forKakoullisat 76'minutes
- 21TzionisSubstituted forLoizouat 71'minutes
- 10Sotiriou
Substitutes
- 1Toumpas
- 2Panagiotou
- 3Antoniades
- 5Katelaris
- 9Christofi
- 11Avraam
- 12Christodoulou
- 14Kakoullis
- 16Correa
- 17Loizou
- 19Ioannou
- 23Pittas
Kosovo
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Muric
- 2KastratiBooked at 30mins
- 13Rrahmani
- 4KryeziuBooked at 36mins
- 3Aliti
- 21IdriziSubstituted forLoshajat 70'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 6Fazliji
- 14BerishaSubstituted forDresevicat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Zhegrova
- 18Muriqi
- 7RashicaSubstituted forBytyqiat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 8Muslija
- 10Zeneli
- 11Rrudhani
- 15Sahiti
- 16Bekaj
- 17Kololli
- 19Loshaj
- 20Dresevic
- 22Domgjoni
- 23Bytyqi
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cyprus 0, Kosovo 2.
Booking
Nikolas Panagiotou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikolas Panagiotou (Cyprus).
Booking
Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Kosovo. Zymer Bytyqi replaces Milot Rashica.
Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).
Offside, Cyprus. Loizos Loizou tries a through ball, but Pieros Sotiriou is caught offside.
Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andreas Panagiotou (Cyprus).
Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).
Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).
Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cyprus 0, Kosovo 2. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florian Loshaj following a fast break.