Close menu
UEFA Nations League
AlbaniaAlbaniaPFootball Union of RussiaFootball Union of RussiaP
Match postponed - Cancelled

Albania v Football Union of Russia - match postponed

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11001013
2Slovenia10100001
3Sweden10100001
4Serbia100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece10100001
3Northern Ireland10100001
4Cyprus100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11001013
2Spain11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Switzerland100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel11001013
2Albania00000000
3Iceland100101-10
4Football Union of Russia00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories