Close menu
UEFA Nations League
Czech RepCzech Republic19:45SwitzerlandSwitzerland
Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Czech Republic

Czech Republic v Switzerland

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Vaclík
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 6Krejcí
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Sadílek
  • 22Soucek
  • 21Zeleny
  • 14Jankto
  • 10Kuchta
  • 9Hlozek

Substitutes

  • 7Kalvach
  • 8Pesek
  • 11Jurecka
  • 12Havel
  • 13Mateju
  • 16Stanek
  • 17Cerny
  • 18Král
  • 19Lingr
  • 20Vlkanova
  • 23Mandous

Switzerland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 4Elvedi
  • 22Schär
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 15Sow
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 17Vargas
  • 5Okafor
  • 7Embolo

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 6Frei
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Omlin
  • 14Zuber
  • 16Lotomba
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Aebischer
  • 21Kobel
  • 23Shaqiri
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece00000000
3Northern Ireland00000000
4Cyprus100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Belarus00000000
3Kazakhstan00000000
4Slovakia00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Israel00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Andorra00000000
2Latvia00000000
3Liechtenstein00000000
4Moldova00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Croatia00000000
3Denmark00000000
4France00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Wales100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep00000000
2Portugal00000000
3Spain00000000
4Switzerland00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway00000000
2Serbia00000000
3Slovenia00000000
4Sweden00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2R. of Ireland00000000
3Scotland00000000
4Ukraine00000000
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories