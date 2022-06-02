Serbia v Norway

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.
Line-ups
Serbia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 23Milinkovic-Savic
- 4Milenkovic
- 15Veljkovic
- 2Pavlovic
- 22Lazovic
- 16Lukic
- 8Gudelj
- 17Kostic
- 10Tadic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Masovic
- 5Erakovic
- 6Maksimovic
- 7Radonjic
- 11Jovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Zivkovic
- 18Racic
- 19Ristic
- 21Grujic
Norway
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Nyland
- 22Pedersen
- 4Strandberg
- 3Østigård
- 5Meling
- 16AursnesBooked at 3mins
- 11Elyounoussi
- 10Ødegaard
- 8Berge
- 7King
- 9Håland
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 6Normann
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Thorstvedt
- 19Sørloth
- 20Dæhli
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 23Moe
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Fredrik Aursnes.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 0, Norway 1. Erling Håland (Norway) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.
Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).
Erling Håland (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Birger Meling.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erling Håland (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Darko Lazovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua King (Norway).
Booking
Fredrik Aursnes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Fredrik Aursnes (Norway).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.