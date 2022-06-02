Close menu
UEFA Nations League
SerbiaSerbia0NorwayNorway1

Serbia v Norway

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Serbia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 23Milinkovic-Savic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 15Veljkovic
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 22Lazovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 8Gudelj
  • 17Kostic
  • 10Tadic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Masovic
  • 5Erakovic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 11Jovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 18Racic
  • 19Ristic
  • 21Grujic

Norway

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Nyland
  • 22Pedersen
  • 4Strandberg
  • 3Østigård
  • 5Meling
  • 16AursnesBooked at 3mins
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 8Berge
  • 7King
  • 9Håland

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 6Normann
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Dæhli
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 23Moe
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Fredrik Aursnes.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Serbia 0, Norway 1. Erling Håland (Norway) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).

  7. Post update

    Erling Håland (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).

  9. Post update

    Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Birger Meling.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Håland (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Darko Lazovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Norway).

  15. Booking

    Fredrik Aursnes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Fredrik Aursnes (Norway).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

