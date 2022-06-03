Last updated on .From the section Newport

Chanka Zimba (left) made his one senior Cardiff appearance to date under former Bluebirds under-23 boss Steve Morison (right)

Newport County have signed Cardiff City striker Chanka Zimba on a season-long loan.

Zimba spent the second half of last season on loan at Northampton Town, where he scored once in 12 appearances, only two of which were starts.

Zimba, 20, has played one senior game for Cardiff, in the Championship win at Preston North End in November 2021.

"I'm really pleased to welcome Chanka to Newport County," said Exiles boss James Rowberry.

"He's proved he can score goals at under-23 level and had a loan spell at Northampton last season, being part of the squad that made the play-offs.

"I'd like to thank Cardiff City in their support to making this happen."

Zimba joined Cardiff from Blackburn in September 2020 and signed a new long-term deal in August 2021.

He scored nine goals for Cardiff's under-23s last season before joining Northampton, who were beaten in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Zimba follows another Cardiff youngster, Sam Bowen, in agreeing a move to Newport this summer.

Former Cardiff first-team coach Rowberry is also signing Bala Town winger Will Evans.