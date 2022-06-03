Trevor Clarke: Bristol Rovers defender signs new two-year deal
Bristol Rovers defender Trevor Clarke has signed a new deal with the newly-promoted side to keep him with the Gas for another two years.
The 24-year-old joined the club on a one-year deal in 2021 following his departure from Rotherham United.
He had an injury-hit season, making just nine appearances, but re-signs with the option of a further year.
"It was tough last year with injuries. But I'm fully fit and can't wait to get the new season started," he said.