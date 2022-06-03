Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Trevor Clarke played 71 minutes of Bristol Rovers' remarkable promotion-winning 7-0 win over Scunthorpe on the final day of the 2021-22 League Two season

Bristol Rovers defender Trevor Clarke has signed a new deal with the newly-promoted side to keep him with the Gas for another two years.

The 24-year-old joined the club on a one-year deal in 2021 following his departure from Rotherham United.

He had an injury-hit season, making just nine appearances, but re-signs with the option of a further year.

"It was tough last year with injuries. But I'm fully fit and can't wait to get the new season started," he said.