French striker Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal when his contract runs out on 30 June, the club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old joined the Gunners from Lyon in July 2017 and has been linked with a return to his former club on a free transfer.

Lacazette scored 71 goals in 206 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup with them in 2020.

"Laca has been a fantastic player for us," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

"He's been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.

"His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness."

