Kazakhstan v Azerbaijan

Foul by Eddy Silvestre (Azerbaijan).
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-4-1
- 12Shatskiy
- 13Kairov
- 6Akhmetov
- 22Marochkin
- 3Alip
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 10Baytana
- 8Tagybergen
- 7Darabaev
- 23Astanov
- 17Aymbetov
Substitutes
- 1Shaizada
- 2Maliy
- 4Zharynbetov
- 5Kuat
- 9Shushenachev
- 14Vasiliev
- 15Seysen
- 16Suyumbayev
- 18Dosmagambetov
- 19Gabyshev
- 20Orazov
- 21Samorodov
Azerbaijan
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 15Hüseynov
- 4Mustafazade
- 6Haghverdi
- 14Pascual Israfilov
- 5Medvedev
- 8Mahmudov
- 22Isaev
- 3Salahli
- 10Emreli
- 9Dadashov
Substitutes
- 1Agayev
- 2Qarayev
- 7Alasgarov
- 11Sheydayev
- 13Hüseynov
- 16Nazarov
- 17Bayramov
- 18Hasanalizada
- 19Aliyev
- 20Almeyda de Oliveira
- 21Nuriyev
- 23Balayev
- Referee:
- István Vad
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Renat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Eddy Silvestre (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Bauyrzhan Baytana (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Foul by Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Bagdat Kairov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elkhan Astanov (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Badavi Hüseynov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksey Isaev.
Post update
Foul by Eldos Akhmetov (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Renat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Renat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Bagdat Kairov.
Post update
Eldos Akhmetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan).
Post update
Foul by Eddy Silvestre (Azerbaijan).