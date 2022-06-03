Close menu
UEFA Nations League
KazakhstanKazakhstan0AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0

Kazakhstan v Azerbaijan

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Shatskiy
  • 13Kairov
  • 6Akhmetov
  • 22Marochkin
  • 3Alip
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 10Baytana
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 7Darabaev
  • 23Astanov
  • 17Aymbetov

Substitutes

  • 1Shaizada
  • 2Maliy
  • 4Zharynbetov
  • 5Kuat
  • 9Shushenachev
  • 14Vasiliev
  • 15Seysen
  • 16Suyumbayev
  • 18Dosmagambetov
  • 19Gabyshev
  • 20Orazov
  • 21Samorodov

Azerbaijan

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 15Hüseynov
  • 4Mustafazade
  • 6Haghverdi
  • 14Pascual Israfilov
  • 5Medvedev
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 22Isaev
  • 3Salahli
  • 10Emreli
  • 9Dadashov

Substitutes

  • 1Agayev
  • 2Qarayev
  • 7Alasgarov
  • 11Sheydayev
  • 13Hüseynov
  • 16Nazarov
  • 17Bayramov
  • 18Hasanalizada
  • 19Aliyev
  • 20Almeyda de Oliveira
  • 21Nuriyev
  • 23Balayev
Referee:
István Vad

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Eddy Silvestre (Azerbaijan).

  2. Post update

    Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Renat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Eddy Silvestre (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Bauyrzhan Baytana (Kazakhstan).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan).

  7. Post update

    Bagdat Kairov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan).

  9. Post update

    Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Elkhan Astanov (Kazakhstan).

  11. Post update

    Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emin Mahmudov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Badavi Hüseynov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksey Isaev.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eldos Akhmetov (Kazakhstan).

  15. Post update

    Renat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Renat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emin Mahmudov with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Bagdat Kairov.

  18. Post update

    Eldos Akhmetov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Eddy Silvestre (Azerbaijan).

Top Stories