Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U2117:00England U21England U21
Venue: Stadion Strelecky Ostrov

Czech Republic U21 v England U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Friday 3rd June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2186111971219
2Austria U21951320101016
3Norway U2175021981115
4Finland U217412129313
5Azerbaijan U217115619-134
6Estonia U218008023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2187012681821
2Poland U2195312571818
3Israel U2195131710716
4Hungary U2183231413111
5Latvia U219216517-127
6San Marino U219018032-321

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2177002842421
2Slovakia U217403159612
3Malta U216204815-76
4Lithuania U217205621-156
5Northern Ireland U217205715-86
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2176102512419
2Greece U2185211551017
3Belarus U218404147712
4Iceland U2172328629
5Cyprus U218224131128
6Liechtenstein U218008045-450

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2186112051519
2Netherlands U2175202231917
3Moldova U21832368-211
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U217007032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2195222171417
2Italy U217520113817
3R. of Ireland U21741295413
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U219324913-411
5Montenegro U2182241014-48
6Luxembourg U218017220-181

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2186111541119
2England U2165101541116
3Slovenia U21824276110
4Albania U218305813-59
5Kosovo U21722347-38
6Andorra U217007116-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2187102412322
2Ukraine U217511118316
3Serbia U219324910-111
4Faroe Islands U219234511-69
5North Macedonia U219234811-39
6Armenia U218107622-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2176101421219
2Denmark U21531153210
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21612359-45
5Kazakhstan U216015411-71
