Will Smallbone scored twice as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s kept their European Championship qualification hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Dublin.
Ademipo Odubeko was also on target as the Irish made it three wins in a row.
The Republic remain third in Group F but move a point behind Italy and two off leaders Sweden with a game in hand.
Jim Crawford's side can leapfrog the Swedes with victory over Montenegro on Monday.
The Republic then travel to Italy on Tuesday 14 June as they attempt to reach a tournament finals for the first time.
Southampton midfielder Smallbone fired the Republic into a 16th-minute lead at Tallaght Stadium when his shot crept under Bosnia goalkeeper Luka Damjanovic.
Republic goalkeeper Brian Maher produced saves to deny Ivan Basic and Aleksandar Kahvic and keep the hosts in the lead at the break.
Maher then thwarted Jasmin Osmic in the second half before Odubeko gave the Republic a two-goal cushion just after the hour when he converted following a one-on-one with Damjanovic.
Smallbone added a late third at the far post following Tyreik Wright's free-kick to seal the Republic's fifth group win from eight games.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland U21
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Maher
- 2O'Connor
- 5McEnteeSubstituted forO'Brienat 53'minutes
- 4McGuinness
- 3Bagan
- 6Coventry
- 7KilkennySubstituted forDevoyat 79'minutes
- 10Smallbone
- 17TierneySubstituted forO'Neillat 63'minutes
- 20OdubekoSubstituted forFergusonat 63'minutes
- 18Wright
Substitutes
- 8Devoy
- 9Kayode
- 12Noß
- 13O'Brien
- 14O'Neill
- 15Lyons
- 16McNicholas
- 19Ferguson
- 22Kerrigan
Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Damjanovic
- 2DejanovicSubstituted forMesinovicat 71'minutes
- 5Muharemovic
- 14Marjanovic
- 3Nikic
- 15Savic
- 10SucicSubstituted forPoparaat 71'minutes
- 13Basic
- 11Osmic
- 19KahvicSubstituted forLukicat 45'minutes
- 7Memic
Substitutes
- 1Sahinovic
- 4Cvjetinovic
- 6Trkulja
- 8Popara
- 9Lukic
- 18Bristric
- 20Marjanac
- 21Mesinovic
- 23Kulasin
- Referee:
- Luca Cibelli
- Attendance:
- 3,057
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0. William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyreik Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Dawson Devoy replaces Gavin Kilkenny.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21. Belmin Mesinovic replaces Alen Dejanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21. Dejan Popara replaces Petar Sucic.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Oliver O'Neill replaces Ross Tierney.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Evan Ferguson replaces Ademipo Odubeko.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0. Ademipo Odubeko (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Tierney.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Jake O'Brien replaces Oisin McEntee.
Second Half
Second Half begins Republic of Ireland U21 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21. Daniel Lukic replaces Aleksandar Kahvic.
Half Time
First Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0. William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademipo Odubeko.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.