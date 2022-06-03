Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U213Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U210

Republic of Ireland Under-21s beat Bosnia to boost Euro 2023 hopes

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Will Smallbone
Southampton's Will Smallbone struck twice for the Republic

Will Smallbone scored twice as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s kept their European Championship qualification hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Dublin.

Ademipo Odubeko was also on target as the Irish made it three wins in a row.

The Republic remain third in Group F but move a point behind Italy and two off leaders Sweden with a game in hand.

Jim Crawford's side can leapfrog the Swedes with victory over Montenegro on Monday.

The Republic then travel to Italy on Tuesday 14 June as they attempt to reach a tournament finals for the first time.

Southampton midfielder Smallbone fired the Republic into a 16th-minute lead at Tallaght Stadium when his shot crept under Bosnia goalkeeper Luka Damjanovic.

Republic goalkeeper Brian Maher produced saves to deny Ivan Basic and Aleksandar Kahvic and keep the hosts in the lead at the break.

Maher then thwarted Jasmin Osmic in the second half before Odubeko gave the Republic a two-goal cushion just after the hour when he converted following a one-on-one with Damjanovic.

Smallbone added a late third at the far post following Tyreik Wright's free-kick to seal the Republic's fifth group win from eight games.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Maher
  • 2O'Connor
  • 5McEnteeSubstituted forO'Brienat 53'minutes
  • 4McGuinness
  • 3Bagan
  • 6Coventry
  • 7KilkennySubstituted forDevoyat 79'minutes
  • 10Smallbone
  • 17TierneySubstituted forO'Neillat 63'minutes
  • 20OdubekoSubstituted forFergusonat 63'minutes
  • 18Wright

Substitutes

  • 8Devoy
  • 9Kayode
  • 12Noß
  • 13O'Brien
  • 14O'Neill
  • 15Lyons
  • 16McNicholas
  • 19Ferguson
  • 22Kerrigan

Bosnia and Herzegovina U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Damjanovic
  • 2DejanovicSubstituted forMesinovicat 71'minutes
  • 5Muharemovic
  • 14Marjanovic
  • 3Nikic
  • 15Savic
  • 10SucicSubstituted forPoparaat 71'minutes
  • 13Basic
  • 11Osmic
  • 19KahvicSubstituted forLukicat 45'minutes
  • 7Memic

Substitutes

  • 1Sahinovic
  • 4Cvjetinovic
  • 6Trkulja
  • 8Popara
  • 9Lukic
  • 18Bristric
  • 20Marjanac
  • 21Mesinovic
  • 23Kulasin
Referee:
Luca Cibelli
Attendance:
3,057

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 3, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0. William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyreik Wright.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Dawson Devoy replaces Gavin Kilkenny.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21. Belmin Mesinovic replaces Alen Dejanovic.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21. Dejan Popara replaces Petar Sucic.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Oliver O'Neill replaces Ross Tierney.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Evan Ferguson replaces Ademipo Odubeko.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0. Ademipo Odubeko (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Tierney.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Jake O'Brien replaces Oisin McEntee.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Republic of Ireland U21 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21. Daniel Lukic replaces Aleksandar Kahvic.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 1, Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0. William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademipo Odubeko.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 3rd June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U21961221101119
2Norway U21860222101218
3Finland U2185121511416
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2182151119-87
6Estonia U219009028-280

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2198013082224
2Poland U2195312571818
3Israel U2195131710716
4Hungary U2193241417-311
5Latvia U219216517-127
6San Marino U219018032-321

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2177003042621
2Slovakia U2185031810815
3Malta U217205918-96
4Lithuania U217205621-156
5Northern Ireland U217205717-106
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2176102512419
2Greece U2185211551017
3Iceland U2183321761112
4Belarus U218404147712
5Cyprus U218224131128
6Liechtenstein U219009054-540

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2186202532220
2Switzerland U2186112051519
3Moldova U219324611-511
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U217007032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2195222171417
2Italy U217520113817
3R. of Ireland U218512125716
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2110325916-711
5Montenegro U2182241014-48
6Luxembourg U218017220-181

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176101751219
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Slovenia U21824276110
4Albania U218305813-59
5Kosovo U21722347-38
6Andorra U217007116-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2187102412322
2Ukraine U217511118316
3Serbia U219324910-111
4Faroe Islands U219234511-69
5North Macedonia U219234811-39
6Armenia U218107622-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2176101421219
2Denmark U21531153210
3Turkey U21621358-37
4Scotland U21612359-45
5Kazakhstan U216015411-71
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories