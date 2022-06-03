Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Olsen was understudy to Emiliano Martinez last season

Aston Villa have signed Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old joins from Roma having spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park.

Olsen made his debut for Steven Gerrard's side on the final day of last season at Manchester City.

He was assaulted during a pitch invasion after the final whistle at Etihad Stadium after City secured the Premier League title.

Olsen has 57 caps for his country and has also played in Sweden, Greece and Denmark across his career, as well as a spell with Everton.

Villa have been busy since the end of the season, signing Brazil centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla and French midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille on a free transfer, while Philippe Coutinho completed a permanent move after ending 2021-22 on loan at Villa Park.

