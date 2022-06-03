Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Dundee, Dundee Utd
Defender Jack Hendry has urged Scotland to move on from their World Cup agony by winning their Nations League group to earn promotion to Pot A and boost their Euro 2024 chances. (Sun)
Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong insists the squad have the mental strength and togetherness to ensure the disappointment of World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine doesn't linger when the Nations League begins this week. (Scotsman)
Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is awaiting scan results amid fears the hamstring injury that forced him off on a stretcher while playing for Sweden could see him miss the start of the Scottish Premiership season. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen are close to completing a signing their supporters "will be excited about", says manager Jim Goodwin. (Scottish Daily Express)
Colombian striker Mateo Cassierra, linked with a move to Rangers this summer, says there are "possibilities" with the Ibrox club and that his priority is to stay in Europe as he prepares to leave Russian side Sochi. (Daily Record)
Charlie Adam has revealed his disappointment at his Dundee exit, saying the club had promised him a new contract only to reverse that decision and let him go. (Courier)
Defender Charlie Mulgrew, 36, says he will hang up his boots the minute he loses his hunger to succeed as he prepares to lead the club back into Europe next season. (Courier)
Celtic are ready to rip up the contract of Vasilis Barkas to get the£5m goalkeeper off the wage bill this summer, with AEK Athens keen to re-sign him. (Daily Record)