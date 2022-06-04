Last updated on .From the section Football

Carlos Tevez won three Premier League titles in his career

Former Manchester United, Manchester City, West Ham and Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has announced his retirement from football.

Tevez, 38, has not played since ending his third stint with boyhood club Boca Juniors in June 2021.

He said he had "given everything" in his 20-year career, but his father's death last year drove his decision to retire, despite offers to continue.

"I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan," he told America TV. external-link

"I have retired, it is confirmed. They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that's it, I have given everything.

"Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man."

Segundo Tevez died aged 58 in February 2021 after he contracted Covid-19.

Tevez also played for Juventus as well as Brazilian side Corinthians and, in between two spells with Boca, Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

In 2004, he won Olympic gold with Argentina in Athens, going on to make 75 appearances for his country by 2015.

He played a pivotal role in the Hammers' Premier League survival in 2007 after a controversial move which later saw the club fined for breaching ownership rules.

That summer, he moved to Old Trafford, where he won two Premier League titles and the Champions League, before crossing Manchester to join City in 2009.

At Etihad Stadium, he won another league crown in 2012, despite missing three months of that season after a high-profile fall-out with manager Roberto Mancini after refusing to come on as a substitute in a Champions League game at Bayern Munich.

Overall, during his seven-year stay in England, he scored 84 goals in 202 Premier League games.