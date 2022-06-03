Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Matt Dennis spent last season on loan at National League side Southend

MK Dons have signed Norwich striker Matt Dennis for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old scored eight goals in 29 games on loan at Southend United in the National League last season.

The former Arsenal youth player will officially make the move when the transfer window opens on 10 June.

"I've spoken to the manager and he told me this is an opportunity for me. I'll be looking to learn as much as I can from him and the other players here," Dennis said.

"I am a fast, powerful forward who likes to get in behind, create chances and hopefully score some goals."

Dons finished third in League One last season, missing out on an automatic promotion place on the final day of the campaign, before losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-offs.

