UEFA Nations League
ItalyItaly19:45GermanyGermany
Venue: Renato Dall'Ara

Italy v Germany

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3Montenegro00000000
4Romania00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11004043
2North Macedonia10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Gibraltar100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11002113
2Portugal10101101
3Spain10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo11002023
2Greece11001013
3Northern Ireland100101-10
4Cyprus100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002023
2Norway11001013
3Serbia100101-10
4Slovenia100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Germany00000000
3Hungary00000000
4Italy00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Lithuania00000000
3Luxembourg00000000
4Turkey00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia11002023
2Malta00000000
3San Marino100102-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20
