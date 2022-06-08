Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers are yet to appoint a replacement for Tony Mowbray, who left at the end of last season having led the club to an eighth-placed finish in the Championship

Blackburn Rovers have appointed Gregg Broughton as their new director of football, ahead of the appointment of a new head coach.

Broughton arrives having worked in academy and recruitment roles at Luton Town, Norwich City and, most recently, Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

He arrives after former manager Tony Mowbray left at the end of 2021-22.

"The potential for on and off-field success is enormous and I look forward to working as part of a team," he said.

"The club has a prestigious history going back to the foundation of the Football League, with over 70 years in the top flight and a great standing within the local community.

"They have consistently demonstrated their belief in youth development, with over 500 consecutive games with an academy graduate in the squad and last season almost 40% of minutes in the Championship from academy graduates."

Mowbray left Rovers after five years with the club, during which he led them to promotion back to the Championship from League One as well as an eighth-placed finish last term.

Broughton, who holds a Uefa Pro Licence and technical director's qualifications from the Football Association, will take responsibility for football strategy at the club, including the first team and academy as well as recruitment.

"It is great to appoint a person with the wide-ranging spectrum of skills, knowledge and experience that Gregg has acquired over the last 20 years in football," chief executive Steve Waggott said.

"He will work closely with our new head coach (once confirmed), myself and the board by developing a clear future vision and strategy for our football operations, using the solid platform built over the last five years."