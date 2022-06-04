Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham missed out on promotion, losing to Grimsby in the play-offs, despite Paul Mullin's goals

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has been named National League player of the season for 2021-22.

Mullin is one of three Wrexham players included in the fifth tier's team of the season, which is voted for by the division's clubs, alongside Aaron Hayden and Jordan Davies.

Wrexham are the best-represented club despite missing out on promotion.

Champions Stockport County have two players, Ash Palmer and Paddy Madden, in the team.

Notts County's Ruben Rodrigues and Jayden Richardson, Chesterfield's Kabongo Tshimanga, Solihull Moors pair Harry Boyes and Joe Sbarra and FC Halifax Town goalkeeper Sam Johnson make up the XI.

Mullin was the National League's top scorer with 26 goals - he scored 30 in all competitions - after joining Wrexham in July 2021 having helped Cambridge United to promotion from League Two in the previous campaign.