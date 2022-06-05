Belgium U21 v Scotland U21

Match ends, Belgium U21 0, Scotland U21 0.
Line-ups
Belgium U21
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Vandevoordt
- 20van der BremptBooked at 19mins
- 4Kana
- 5de Winter
- 19BoussaidSubstituted forOyenat 58'minutes
- 8Matazo
- 6VranckxBooked at 10mins
- 11ZarourySubstituted forAl Dakhilat 82'minutes
- 7BakayokoSubstituted forLaviaat 70'minutes
- 10BalikwishaSubstituted forSiquetat 58'minutes
- 9DescotteSubstituted forNkubaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Siquet
- 3Leysen
- 12Lammens
- 14Oyen
- 15Al Dakhil
- 16Nkuba
- 17Rommens
- 21Delanghe
- 23Lavia
Scotland U21
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Sinclair
- 5WelshSubstituted forClaytonat 84'minutes
- 4MayoBooked at 17mins
- 20Graham
- 22Freeman
- 16BarronBooked at 57mins
- 8High
- 18Burroughs
- 10LeonardSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
- 9Awokoya-MebudeSubstituted forMulliganat 88'minutes
- 7Anderson
Substitutes
- 2King
- 6Clayton
- 11Lowry
- 12Long
- 14Kelly
- 15Mulligan
- 17Henderson
- 19Smith
- 23Meekison
- Referee:
- Georgi Davidov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium U21 0, Scotland U21 0.
Post update
Ameen Al Dakhil (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21).
Post update
Offside, Belgium U21. Luca Oyen tries a through ball, but Ken Nkuba is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Josh Mulligan replaces Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Koni de Winter (Belgium U21).
Post update
Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ignace van der Brempt (Belgium U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Oyen.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Thomas Clayton replaces Stephen Welsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium U21. Ameen Al Dakhil replaces Anass Zaroury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Kelly with a cross.
Post update
Eliot Matazo (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21).
Post update
Foul by Roméo Lavia (Belgium U21).
Post update
Elliot Anderson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Aster Vranckx (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott High (Scotland U21).
Post update
Offside, Belgium U21. Marco Kana tries a through ball, but Ken Nkuba is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hugo Siquet (Belgium U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.