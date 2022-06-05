Czech Republic v Spain

Foul by Gavi (Spain).
Czech RepCzech Republic1SpainSpain0
Formation 3-4-3
Formation 4-3-3
Foul by Gavi (Spain).
Jan Kuchta (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
VAR Decision: Goal Czech Republic 1-0 Spain (Jan Kuchta).
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Spain 0. Jakub Pesek (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jan Kuchta.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Portugal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Spain
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Georgia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|North Macedonia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Bulgaria
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Gibraltar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Azerbaijan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Luxembourg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Faroe Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kosovo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Greece
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Northern Ireland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Wales
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Belgium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Iceland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Israel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Albania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Football Union of Russia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Latvia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Moldova
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Liechtenstein
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Andorra
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Malta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Estonia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|San Marino
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Armenia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. of Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0