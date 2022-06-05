Portugal v Switzerland

Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rui Patrício
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 13Danilo
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 18Neves
- 14William Carvalho
- 16Otávio
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 21Jota
Substitutes
- 2Dalot
- 4Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 5Guerreiro
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 17da Luz Horta
- 22Meireles Costa
- 23Nunes
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Kobel
- 2Mbabu
- 22Schär
- 6Frei
- 13Rodríguez
- 15Sow
- 10Xhaka
- 11Steffen
- 23Shaqiri
- 16Lotomba
- 9Seferovic
Substitutes
- 1Omlin
- 3Widmer
- 5Okafor
- 7Embolo
- 8Freuler
- 12Mvogo
- 14Bottani
- 18Cömert
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Aebischer
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Renato Steffen (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).
Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland).
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
VAR Decision: No Goal Portugal 0-0 Switzerland.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Hand ball by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.
Hand ball by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.