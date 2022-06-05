Close menu
UEFA Nations League
PortugalPortugal0SwitzerlandSwitzerland0

Portugal v Switzerland

Last updated on

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 18Neves
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 16Otávio
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 21Jota

Substitutes

  • 2Dalot
  • 4Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 12Dantas da Silva
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 17da Luz Horta
  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 23Nunes

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Kobel
  • 2Mbabu
  • 22Schär
  • 6Frei
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 15Sow
  • 10Xhaka
  • 11Steffen
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 16Lotomba
  • 9Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 1Omlin
  • 3Widmer
  • 5Okafor
  • 7Embolo
  • 8Freuler
  • 12Mvogo
  • 14Bottani
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Aebischer
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).

  2. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Renato Steffen (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland).

  6. Post update

    Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

  8. Post update

    Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Portugal 0-0 Switzerland.

  10. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden21102024
2Norway21101014
3Serbia201101-11
4Slovenia201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep22003126
2Portugal20201102
3Switzerland201112-11
4Spain201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22005056
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201112-11
4Gibraltar200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo21102024
2Greece21101014
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10
UEFA Nations League tables

