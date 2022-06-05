Serbia v Slovenia

First Half ends, Serbia 1, Slovenia 1.
Line-ups
Serbia
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Rajkovic
- 4Milenkovic
- 15Masovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Zivkovic
- 6Maksimovic
- 8Ilic
- 19Ristic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 22Jovanovic
- 9MitrovicBooked at 23mins
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Pavlovic
- 3Mladenovic
- 5Erakovic
- 7Radonjic
- 10Tadic
- 11Jovic
- 16Lukic
- 17Terzic
- 18Racic
- 21Djuricic
- 23Milinkovic-Savic
Slovenia
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 4Blazic
- 6Bijol
- 17Mevlja
- 2Karnicnik
- 8Lovric
- 5Stankovic
- 14Kurtic
- 10ZajcBooked at 13mins
- 11Sesko
Substitutes
- 3Sikosek
- 7Milec
- 9Sporar
- 12Belec
- 13Crnigoj
- 15Vrhovec
- 16Vekic
- 18Celar
- 19Zahovic
- 21Horvat
- 22Gnezda Cerin
- 23Brekalo
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia).
Miha Blazic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mihailo Ristic with a cross.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).
Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Serbia).
Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Petar Stojanovic.
Foul by Erhan Masovic (Serbia).
Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 1, Slovenia 1. Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Sesko.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Ilic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 1, Slovenia 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.