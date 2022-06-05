Close menu
UEFA Nations League
SerbiaSerbia1SloveniaSlovenia1

Serbia v Slovenia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Serbia

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Rajkovic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 15Masovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 8Ilic
  • 19Ristic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 22Jovanovic
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 23mins

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 3Mladenovic
  • 5Erakovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 10Tadic
  • 11Jovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 17Terzic
  • 18Racic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 23Milinkovic-Savic

Slovenia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Oblak
  • 20Stojanovic
  • 4Blazic
  • 6Bijol
  • 17Mevlja
  • 2Karnicnik
  • 8Lovric
  • 5Stankovic
  • 14Kurtic
  • 10ZajcBooked at 13mins
  • 11Sesko

Substitutes

  • 3Sikosek
  • 7Milec
  • 9Sporar
  • 12Belec
  • 13Crnigoj
  • 15Vrhovec
  • 16Vekic
  • 18Celar
  • 19Zahovic
  • 21Horvat
  • 22Gnezda Cerin
  • 23Brekalo
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Serbia 1, Slovenia 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia).

  3. Post update

    Miha Blazic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).

  5. Post update

    Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mihailo Ristic with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Serbia).

  10. Post update

    Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Petar Stojanovic.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Erhan Masovic (Serbia).

  15. Post update

    Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Djordje Jovanovic (Serbia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Serbia 1, Slovenia 1. Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Sesko.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Ilic with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Serbia 1, Slovenia 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22006066
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201113-21
4Gibraltar200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal21104134
2Czech Rep21103214
3Spain20202202
4Switzerland200215-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece22002026
2Kosovo21012113
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway22002026
2Sweden21012113
3Slovenia201113-21
4Serbia201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30
