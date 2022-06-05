Sweden v Norway

Foul by Jens Cajuste (Sweden).
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Olsen
- 2Krafth
- 14Milosevic
- 4Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 19Svanberg
- 8Cajuste
- 10Forsberg
- 21Kulusevski
- 9Isak
- 7Claesson
Substitutes
- 3Ekdal
- 5Andersson
- 11Hrgota
- 12Linde
- 13Karlström
- 15Kurtulus
- 16Gyökeres
- 17Elanga
- 18Gudmundsson
- 20Olsson
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nyland
- 22Pedersen
- 4Strandberg
- 3Østigård
- 5Meling
- 10Ødegaard
- 2Thorsby
- 8Berge
- 19Sørloth
- 9Håland
- 11Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 6Normann
- 7King
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 16Berg
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Thorstvedt
- 20Lode
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 23Berisha
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mattias Svanberg.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Emil Krafth (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.