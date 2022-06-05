Kosovo v Greece

Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).
Line-ups
Kosovo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Muric
- 2Kastrati
- 13Rrahmani
- 4Kryeziu
- 3Aliti
- 19Loshaj
- 6Fazliji
- 9Zhegrova
- 10Zeneli
- 7Rashica
- 18Muriqi
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 8Muslija
- 11Rrudhani
- 14Berisha
- 15Sahiti
- 16Bekaj
- 17Kololli
- 20Dresevic
- 21Idrizi
- 22Domgjoni
- 23Bytyqi
Greece
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Vlachodimos
- 2Baldock
- 4Mavropanos
- 17Hatzidiakos
- 21Tsimikas
- 11Bakasetas
- 6Kourbelis
- 20Mantalos
- 18Limnios
- 19Giakoumakis
- 7Masouras
Substitutes
- 3Tzavellas
- 5Bouchalakis
- 8Alexandropoulos
- 9Douvikas
- 10Chatzigiovanis
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Athanasiadis
- 14Goutas
- 15Rota
- 16Pavlidis
- 22Giannoulis
- 23Siopis
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Greece. Konstantinos Mavropanos tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.
Foul by Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo).
Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece).
Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt saved. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt blocked. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edon Zhegrova.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by George Baldock.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.