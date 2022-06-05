Close menu
UEFA Nations League
KosovoKosovo0GreeceGreece0

Kosovo v Greece

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Kosovo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Muric
  • 2Kastrati
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 4Kryeziu
  • 3Aliti
  • 19Loshaj
  • 6Fazliji
  • 9Zhegrova
  • 10Zeneli
  • 7Rashica
  • 18Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 8Muslija
  • 11Rrudhani
  • 14Berisha
  • 15Sahiti
  • 16Bekaj
  • 17Kololli
  • 20Dresevic
  • 21Idrizi
  • 22Domgjoni
  • 23Bytyqi

Greece

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 2Baldock
  • 4Mavropanos
  • 17Hatzidiakos
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 11Bakasetas
  • 6Kourbelis
  • 20Mantalos
  • 18Limnios
  • 19Giakoumakis
  • 7Masouras

Substitutes

  • 3Tzavellas
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 8Alexandropoulos
  • 9Douvikas
  • 10Chatzigiovanis
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 13Athanasiadis
  • 14Goutas
  • 15Rota
  • 16Pavlidis
  • 22Giannoulis
  • 23Siopis
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).

  2. Post update

    Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Greece. Konstantinos Mavropanos tries a through ball, but Giorgos Masouras is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo).

  5. Post update

    Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Greece).

  7. Post update

    Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edon Zhegrova.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by George Baldock.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11003033
2Denmark11002113
3France100112-10
4Croatia100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Finland10101101
4Romania100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden21102024
2Norway21101014
3Serbia201101-11
4Slovenia201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep22003126
2Portugal20201102
3Switzerland201112-11
4Spain201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22005056
2North Macedonia21103124
3Bulgaria201112-11
4Gibraltar200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan11002023
2Slovakia11001013
3Belarus100101-10
4Azerbaijan100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004043
2Luxembourg11002023
3Lithuania100102-20
4Faroe Islands100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo21102024
2Greece21101014
3Northern Ireland201101-11
4Cyprus201102-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004133
2Poland11002113
3Wales100112-10
4Belgium100114-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10102201
2Israel10102201
3Albania00000000
4Football Union of Russia00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia11003033
2Moldova11002023
3Liechtenstein100102-20
4Andorra100103-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Estonia11002023
3San Marino200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Ukraine00000000
4R. of Ireland100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary11001013
2Germany10101101
3Italy10101101
4England100101-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories