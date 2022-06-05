Close menu
UEFA Nations League
BulgariaBulgaria0GeorgiaGeorgia1

Bulgaria v Georgia

Line-ups

Bulgaria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Mihaylov
  • 2Turitsov
  • 3Hristov
  • 14Nedyalkov
  • 12Jordanov
  • 17Milanov
  • 18Chochev
  • 8Nedelev
  • 19Minchev
  • 11Despodov
  • 9Iliev

Substitutes

  • 1Vutsov
  • 4Chorbadzhiyski
  • 5Popov
  • 6Krastev
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 10Minchev
  • 15Hristov
  • 16Malinov
  • 20Kraev
  • 21Yankov
  • 22Stefanov
  • 23Dyulgerov

Georgia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Loria
  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 4Kashia
  • 3Khocholava
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 16Kvekveskiri
  • 6Aburjania
  • 15Azarovi
  • 9Davitashvili
  • 7Kvaratskhelia
  • 18Zivzivadze

Substitutes

  • 8Qazaishvili
  • 10Kiteishvili
  • 11Lobzhanidze
  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 13Kobakhidze
  • 14Giorbelidze
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 19Altunashvili
  • 20Mamuchashvili
  • 21Gvilia
  • 22Mikautadze
  • 23Dvali
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamBulgariaAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Georgia. Otar Kakabadze tries a through ball, but Budu Zivzivadze is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Atanas Iliev (Bulgaria) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ivan Turitsov with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Martin Minchev.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Atanas Iliev (Bulgaria).

  6. Post update

    Davit Khocholava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Bulgaria 0, Georgia 1. Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ivaylo Chochev.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

