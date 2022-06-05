Bulgaria v Georgia

Offside, Georgia. Otar Kakabadze tries a through ball, but Budu Zivzivadze is caught offside.
Line-ups
Bulgaria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Mihaylov
- 2Turitsov
- 3Hristov
- 14Nedyalkov
- 12Jordanov
- 17Milanov
- 18Chochev
- 8Nedelev
- 19Minchev
- 11Despodov
- 9Iliev
Substitutes
- 1Vutsov
- 4Chorbadzhiyski
- 5Popov
- 6Krastev
- 7Kostadinov
- 10Minchev
- 15Hristov
- 16Malinov
- 20Kraev
- 21Yankov
- 22Stefanov
- 23Dyulgerov
Georgia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Loria
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 4Kashia
- 3Khocholava
- 2Kakabadze
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 6Aburjania
- 15Azarovi
- 9Davitashvili
- 7Kvaratskhelia
- 18Zivzivadze
Substitutes
- 8Qazaishvili
- 10Kiteishvili
- 11Lobzhanidze
- 12Mamardashvili
- 13Kobakhidze
- 14Giorbelidze
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Altunashvili
- 20Mamuchashvili
- 21Gvilia
- 22Mikautadze
- 23Dvali
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Atanas Iliev (Bulgaria) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ivan Turitsov with a cross.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Martin Minchev.
Attempt blocked. Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Foul by Atanas Iliev (Bulgaria).
Davit Khocholava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bulgaria 0, Georgia 1. Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ivaylo Chochev.
Attempt blocked. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikoloz Kvekveskiri.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.