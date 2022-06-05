Close menu
UEFA Nations League
GibraltarGibraltar0North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia2

Gibraltar v North Macedonia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Gibraltar

Formation 3-5-2

  • 23Coleing
  • 2Jolley
  • 6Wiseman
  • 3Lopes
  • 19ValarinoSubstituted forCasciaroat 78'minutes
  • 22Torrilla
  • 5Annesley
  • 20Britto
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forPozoat 87'minutes
  • 9StycheSubstituted forCoombesat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Banda
  • 4Santos
  • 7Casciaro
  • 8Pozo
  • 11Pons
  • 13Avellano
  • 14Chipolina
  • 15Morgan
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 17Ronan
  • 18Hernandez
  • 21Coombes

North Macedonia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Iliev
  • 2Todoroski
  • 15Serafimov
  • 6Musliu
  • 8AlioskiSubstituted forAskovskiat 66'minutes
  • 20SpirovskiSubstituted forRistevskiat 45'minutes
  • 7ElmasSubstituted forBabunskiat 66'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 16Nikolov
  • 10Bardhi
  • 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forMiovskiat 57'minutes
  • 19RistovskiSubstituted forBabunskiat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 3Askovski
  • 4Ristevski
  • 5Zajkov
  • 11Churlinov
  • 13Ethemi
  • 14Grozdanovski
  • 17Babunski
  • 18Babunski
  • 21Fazlagic
  • 22Shishkovski
  • 23Miovski
Referee:
Alain Durieux

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gibraltar 0, North Macedonia 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gibraltar 0, North Macedonia 2.

  3. Post update

    Dorian Babunski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Scott Wiseman (Gibraltar).

  5. Post update

    Dorian Babunski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Coombes (Gibraltar).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Nicholas Pozo replaces Liam Walker.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Gibraltar 0, North Macedonia 2. Boban Nikolov (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dorian Babunski with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Babunski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bojan Miovski.

  11. Booking

    David Babunski (North Macedonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by David Babunski (North Macedonia).

  13. Post update

    Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dorian Babunski.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Todor Todoroski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Babunski.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro replaces Julian Valarino.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia).

  18. Post update

    Julian Valarino (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by James Coombes (Gibraltar).

