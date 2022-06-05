San Marino v Malta

Match ends, San Marino 0, Malta 2.
Line-ups
San Marino
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 23Benedettini
- 5Cevoli
- 11RossiBooked at 62mins
- 3Palazzi
- 2D'AddarioSubstituted forZafferaniat 68'minutes
- 21Lunadei
- 8BattistiniSubstituted forCensoniat 85'minutes
- 17GolinucciBooked at 63mins
- 4CeccaroliSubstituted forTomassiniat 68'minutes
- 16RinaldiSubstituted forHirschat 80'minutes
- 9NanniSubstituted forBernardiat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Simoncini
- 6Bernardi
- 7Vitaioli
- 10Tomassini
- 12Benedettini
- 13Grandoni
- 14Zafferani
- 15Censoni
- 18Cesarini
- 19Tomassini
- 20Hirsch
- 22Mularoni
Malta
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bonello
- 4Borg
- 13PepeSubstituted forApapat 90'minutes
- 3BorgSubstituted forMuscatat 69'minutes
- 7MbongBooked at 15minsSubstituted forCorbalanat 45'minutes
- 6GuillaumierSubstituted forMuscatat 88'minutes
- 21VellaSubstituted forBusuttilat 45'minutes
- 23Overend
- 11PaiberBooked at 80mins
- 14SatarianoBooked at 45mins
- 10Degabriele
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 5Apap
- 8Mbong
- 9Montebello
- 12Formosa
- 15Corbalan
- 16Galea
- 17Muscat
- 18Busuttil
- 19García
- 20Gambin
- 22Muscat
- Referee:
- Aliyar Aghayev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, San Marino 0, Malta 2.
Foul by Juan Corbalan (Malta).
Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ferdinando Apap (Malta) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jan Busuttil with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Malta. Conceded by Dante Carlos Rossi.
Foul by Ferdinando Apap (Malta).
Post update
Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Overend (Malta) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Nikolai Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino).
Substitution, Malta. Ferdinando Apap replaces Enrico Pepe.
Attempt missed. Alexander Satariano (Malta) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jan Busuttil.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Nikolai Muscat replaces Matthew Guillaumier.
Foul by Jurgen Degabriele (Malta).
Post update
Elia Benedettini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Zach Muscat (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Corbalan.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Luca Censoni replaces Michael Battistini.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Marco Bernardi replaces Nicola Nanni because of an injury.
Offside, San Marino. Michael Battistini tries a through ball, but Dante Carlos Rossi is caught offside.