Close menu
International Friendlies
ArgentinaArgentina5EstoniaEstonia0

Argentina 5-0 Estonia: Lionel Messi scores five times in friendly win

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lionel Messi celebrates
Lionel Messi moved up to fourth in the all-time scoring charts in men's international football

Lionel Messi scored all five of Argentina's goals as they continued their fine form by thrashing Estonia in a friendly in Pamplona, Spain.

The Argentines swept aside Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima - a game between the champions of Europe and South America - on Wednesday.

Messi provided two assists in that game and he was once again in vintage form.

He opened the scoring with a penalty and then struck two more goals in either half to complete the rout.

It is the first time the 34-year-old has scored five in a game for his country. In fact, he has only ever achieved the feat once before in his career, in a 7-1 win for Barcelona over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in 2012.

His third against Estonia, two minutes after half-time, took him level on 84 goals with Ferenc Puskas as the fourth highest-scorer in the history of men's international football.

Fourteen minutes later, his fourth of the game meant he had surpassed the legendary Hungarian and now holds that position outright, behind only Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89), Iran's Ali Daei (109) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (117).

He would have been closer still to Ronaldo, but the Portuguese scored twice in his country's Nations League game against Switzerland on Sunday.

While Estonia did not provide the sternest of tests, this result, coupled with the victory over Italy, their unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign and last year's Copa America triumph, suggests Messi could yet have a great chance of winning the one trophy that has eluded him in his glittering career - the World Cup.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Armani
  • 26MolinaSubstituted forMontielat 74'minutes
  • 6Pezzella
  • 16MartínezSubstituted forSenesiat 62'minutes
  • 8AcuñaSubstituted forGonzálezat 73'minutes
  • 7de PaulSubstituted forPalaciosat 62'minutes
  • 5Mac AllisterSubstituted forFoythat 66'minutes
  • 17Gómez
  • 9Álvarez
  • 10Messi
  • 19CorreaSubstituted forDybalaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Foyth
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 4Montiel
  • 11Di María
  • 12Rulli
  • 14Palacios
  • 15González
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 20Lo Celso
  • 21Dybala
  • 23Musso
  • 25Senesi

Estonia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Igonen
  • 16PürgSubstituted forKuuskat 63'minutes
  • 15Paskotsi
  • 18Mets
  • 23Teniste
  • 21MillerSubstituted forVassiljevat 63'minutes
  • 13Soomets
  • 4KäitSubstituted forSinyavskiyat 63'minutes
  • 3PikkSubstituted forKallasteat 69'minutes
  • 10ZenjovSubstituted forAnierat 45'minutes
  • 9SorgaSubstituted forKirssat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kuusk
  • 5Kreida
  • 6Lukka
  • 7Puri
  • 8Anier
  • 11Sinyavskiy
  • 12Hein
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 17Kirss
  • 19Kallaste
  • 20Poom
  • 22Vallner
Referee:
Urs Schnyder

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 5, Estonia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 5, Estonia 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ken Kallaste (Estonia).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Taijo Teniste.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Papu Gómez.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Matvei Igonen.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Papu Gómez (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Exequiel Palacios.

  10. Post update

    Papu Gómez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Taijo Teniste (Estonia).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Karol Mets.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Estonia. Robert Kirss replaces Erik Sorga.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Papu Gómez (Argentina).

  16. Post update

    Erik Sorga (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ken Kallaste.

  18. Post update

    Juan Foyth (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Henri Anier (Estonia).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Argentina 5, Estonia 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th June 2022

  • ArgentinaArgentina5EstoniaEstonia0
  • CanadaCanada00:00IranIran
    Match cancelled
  • CanadaCanada00:00PanamaPanama
  • MexicoMexico00:30EcuadorEcuador
  • PeruPeru1New ZealandNew Zealand0
  • Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia0ColombiaColombia1
  • USAUSA22:00UruguayUruguay

Top Stories