Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales players celebrate the 1-0 win over Ukraine which ended the country's long wait for a World Cup appearance

Wales will "go toe to toe with anybody" at the 2022 World Cup, having built belief from their performances at Euro 2016 and 2020, says manager Rob Page.

Wales will join England, USA and Iran in Group B in Qatar after Sunday's play-off final victory over Ukraine.

They reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals and progressed to the knockout stages from a difficult group at Euro 2020.

"We go with the confidence we have had going into any game," said Page, with the World Cup starting in November.

"We have played against the USA. We know they are a really strong outfit.

"We played against their European-based players in my first game (a 0-0 draw in November 2020).

"They [and Iran] are winnable games and, when you play against a home nations team, anything can happen.

"We will go toe to toe with anybody - bring it on. That's the attitude we have got in that changing room."

Page only "had a little bit of sleep" after celebrating a famous 1-0 victory over Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, which ensured Wales will feature at just a second World Cup and their first in 64 years.

Speaking to Radio Wales Breakfast, Page added: "It's one of those surreal moments where you wake up and realise we are off to the World Cup. It is unbelievable.

"Even at the final whistle last night, I was thinking 'is this a cruel dream that I am having?' But then when you realise it's reality, coming back to the hotel and celebrating with the players last night, then waking up this morning and having that realisation again that we have done it.

"It's such a proud moment for the nation."

Page is only the second manager to guide Wales to a World Cup, following in the footsteps of another product of the Rhondda Valley, Jimmy Murphy, who was in charge in 1958.

Former Port Vale and Northampton boss Page, 47, has enjoyed a spectacular spell at the helm since stepping up from his assistant coach role 19 months ago.

"It's a special moment for me personally and for my family," added Page, who hails from Tylorstown.

"My mum and dad still live in the Rhondda. We are all going to enjoy it - we are supporters ourselves."

The Qatar World Cup will be Wales' third major tournament in six years after a run of qualifying failures which spanned almost six decades.

Wales have not lost a home game since Robert Page took the reins

Chris Coleman was the manager who broke the cycle when he led Wales to Euro 2016.

Page was quick to praise Coleman as well as his predecessor, the late Gary Speed, after Gareth Bale's deflected free-kick and a superb defensive display combined to see Wales beat Ukraine.

"Something had to change when I finished playing international football if we were going to give ourselves the best chance of qualifying for major tournaments and Gary did that," Page said.

"He took it to another level. That win last night was for Gary and his family.

"The professionalism, how we approach games, how we had an identity as a nation and as a team [was down to Speed].

"Chris Coleman took it to another level and we saw that in the Euros when we reached the semi-finals and massively punched above our weight.

I have inherited a group of players who absolutely adore playing for their country."