Swindon were knocked out of the League Two play-offs by Port Vale last month

Swindon Town have appointed Sandro di Michele technical director.

Di Michele comes in after Ben Chorley left his role as director of football last month, and was most recently head recruitment analyst at Wigan Athletic.

He will oversee Swindon's football operations, and also runs his own sports data recruitment firm.

"Sandro has a very successful track record in data driven recruitment at a number of clubs," said Swindon chief executive Rob Angus.

"His philosophy and understanding of the game is completely aligned with the culture of Swindon Town Football Club and he will play an integral role in bringing success to the County Ground."