Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liverpool are expected to make a formal bid for Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay.(Sun) external-link

The Anfield club will table a £3.5m opening bid for Scotland Under-21 international Ramsay, 18. (Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen forward Eoin Jess hopes Pittodrie youngsters Ramsay and Connor Barron stay in the north east. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Celtic's hopes of signing Bayern Munich winger Christopher Scott have been dealt a blow after the German side triggered a contract extension. (Sun) external-link

Hartlepool, who recently appointed Paul Hartley as manager, have a declared an interest in Rangers winger Josh McPake. (Northern Echo) external-link

Celtic and Rangers are interested in signing Schalke and Wales winger Rabbi Matondo. (Express) external-link

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could join Cardiff City following his loan spell at Rangers from Juventus. (Sun) external-link

Assistant coach Steven Naismith believes Scotland can use Wales as inspiration as they seek to become regulars at major tournaments. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Naismith has defended Steve Clarke, insisting the manager has made big steps in improving the Scotland team. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Naismith insists chopping and changing managers does not work. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Scotland full-back Nathan Patterson is "confident" he has the backing of Everton manager Frank Lampard after an injury hit spell in his first few months at Goodison Park. (Record) external-link

Scottish midfielder James McArthur, 34, is understood to have agreed a fresh deal at Crystal Palace.(Sun) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side will benefit from not having European football in the coming season after a difficult domestic campaign last term that followed European qualifiers. (Courier - subscription required) external-link