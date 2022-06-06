Leah WilliamsonLast updated on 1 hour ago1 hour ago.From the section Women's FootballLeah Williamson signed her first senior contract with Arsenal in March 2015 after turning 18Ten-year-old Leah Williamson (sixth from left) was a mascot for Arsenal's match in the Women's Uefa Cup final in 2007She captained England during the U17 Euro Championship tournament held in England in 2013She made her Arsenal debut aged 17 in 2014, playing alongside England internationals like Casey Stoney (left)Having joined Arsenal at the age of nine, Williamson worked her way up through the club’s Centre of Excellence