Leah Williamson

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leah Williamson signing a contract
Leah Williamson signed her first senior contract with Arsenal in March 2015 after turning 18
Leah Williamson as a mascot before the Womens UEFA Cup Final 2nd leg Between Arsenal Women and Umea on April 29, 2007
Ten-year-old Leah Williamson (sixth from left) was a mascot for Arsenal's match in the Women's Uefa Cup final in 2007
Leah Williamson leads out England team during the UEFA Womens U17 Championship Finals match between England and Austria at Chesterfield FC Stadium on November 29, 2013 in Chesterfield
She captained England during the U17 Euro Championship tournament held in England in 2013
Leah Williamson (right) celebrates with Casey Stoney
She made her Arsenal debut aged 17 in 2014, playing alongside England internationals like Casey Stoney (left)
Leah Williamson gets brought down for a penalty against Colchester United Under 14 Team event during the Arsenal Ladies Cup 2010
Having joined Arsenal at the age of nine, Williamson worked her way up through the club’s Centre of Excellence

