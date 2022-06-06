Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Carl Johnston started 15 games in League One for Fleetwood last season

Fleetwood Town midfielder Carl Johnston has extended his deal until the end of June 2025.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland Under-21 international made his league debut for the Cod Army in October 2021 and went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions last season.

"I'm glad to get this deal over the line," he told the club website. external-link

"I've enjoyed my time at the club so far since joining the under-18s and now just want to look forwards."