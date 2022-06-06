Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Bazunu's back injury saw Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher handed the Republic's goalkeeping jersey for Saturday's hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat in Armenia

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's three remaining Nations League games this month after missing Saturday's surprise 1-0 defeat by Armenia through injury.

The Manchester City keeper's back ailment saw Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher deputising in Yerevan.

With Bournemouth's Mark Travers also in the squad, Stephen Kenny has called up Bohemians keeper James Talbot.

Talbot has been in previous Republic squads but is yet to earn a cap.

Bazunu, who spent last season on loan at League One Portsmouth, will miss Wednesday's home game against Ukraine, Saturday's Dublin contest against Scotland and the return match against Ukraine in Lodz, Poland on 14 June.

Carabao Cup-winner Kelleher started his third successive Ireland game in Yerevan - Bazunu sat out March's friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania through illness - but finished on the losing side as Eduard Spertsyan fired Armenia to victory with a 25-yard piledriver.

The defeat extended Ireland's run without a Nations League win to 11 games - a record they need to address urgently against beaten World Cup play-off finalists Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening if they are to fulfil Kenny's ambition of topping their League B group.