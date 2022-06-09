Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ipswich will be without Lucy Egan until October

Ipswich Town Women defender Lucy Egan has been suspended until October after a confrontation with a referee.

The incident happened at the end of Town's 1-0 defeat by Portsmouth last month, which meant they finished third in National League Southern Premier.

An FA disciplinary commission heard that after her team had a late goal disallowed, the 20-year-old swore at the referee and slapped their hand.

She admitted a charge of improper misconduct and was given a 218-day ban.

Egan, who helped Ipswich reach the FA Women's Cup quarter-finals, was also fined £75 for improper conduct towards a match official (including physical contact or attempted physical contact and threatening and/or abusive language/behaviour).

Egan, who had opted for a personal hearing, was also ordered to complete an education course.

The period of suspension was backdated to 10 May, when the incident occurred, and is comprised of a 126-day ban for the offence plus 92 days covering the off-season period.

"With the charge backdated to the date of the offence, Lucy will not be available until 10 October," said an Ipswich Town statement.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."