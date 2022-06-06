Last updated on .From the section Woking

Jermaine Anderson previously played at Bradford City

Woking midfielder Jermaine Anderson has signed a new one-year contract at the National League club.

The 26-year-old has made 16 appearances since joining the Cards in December last year.

Woking finished the season 15th in the league on 53 points.

Anderson played in the Football League for Peterborough United and Bradford City before moving to Aldershot Town in December 2020.

"Jermaine is a really interesting one to me because I saw him play at such a young age at such a high level and he has been extremely unfortunate over the years with injury," manager Darren Sarll told the club's website external-link .

"I still feel and don't believe we should be giving up on the potential that Jermaine has always had. He is a player of immense physicality, a super athlete, and a good technician.

"I think if he can carry on working to his strengths, which I believe are his power and his pace, then we still have a Football League player within our squad."