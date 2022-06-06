Last updated on .From the section Newport

Aaron Wildig played for Morecambe when they beat Newport County in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in 2021

Newport County have signed ex-Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Wildig from Morecambe ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old midfielder joins on a free transfer after turning down a new contract.

Wildig played for Cardiff from 2009 to 2012 and joined the Shrimps from Shrewsbury Town in 2015 where he led the side and made 248 appearances.

"Aaron brings a wealth of experience to our attacking department and the team," said Newport boss James Rowberry.

"Having two promotions on his CV, along with his leadership qualities, I'm really looking forward to working with Aaron."

