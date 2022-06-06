Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham women have played their home matches at the home of Barnet FC for three years

Tottenham Women will play their home matches at Brisbane Road Stadium from the start of next season.

The stadium, which is home to League Two club Leyton Orient, has been used previously by Tottenham's reserve team and the academy.

The move ends Spurs' three-year stay at The Hive Stadium in London.

The club also confirmed the women will continue to play selected Women's Super League matches at the men's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2022-23 season.