Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates the penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher says he will have "conversations" with the club on whether he remains at Anfield next season.

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland stopper, who signed a long-term deal with the Reds last year, is deputy to Alisson in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

"I'm not sure on what's happening yet," said Kelleher on Monday.

"I'm still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens."

Kelleher became a Liverpool hero in February when he converted a penalty against Chelsea in the shootout success over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

His Wembley heroics have been immortalised on a mural at the club's training ground alongside images of other trophy-winning goalkeepers at the club.

However, his appearances have been limited with the Cork man playing just eight games for Liverpool last season and keeping four clean sheets.

Kelleher was speaking in Dublin ahead of the Nations Cup game against against Ukraine on Wednesday - the second of four matches for the Republic in a fortnight.

"I'm not sure yet - obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.," he added.