Liam Kerrigan (second from right) notched one of the Republic of Ireland Under-21s' goals against Montenegro

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s kept their European Championship qualification hopes alive with a 3-1 home win against Montenegro.

Will Smallbone put the Republic ahead on 41 minutes before Liam Kerrigan doubled their lead on 56 minutes.

Tyreik Wright extend the advantage 10 minutes later before Viktor Dukanovic pulled a goal back on 76.

The Republic move into second spot in Group F ahead of next week's final qualifier against leaders Italy.

Jim Crawford's Irish side will be guaranteed at least a play-off for a qualifying spot if third-placed Sweden do not beat the Italians on Thursday.

However, if Italy fail to beat the Swedes, a Republic win in Ascoli next Tuesday will ensure the country's automatic qualification for a first ever Uefa Under-21 Finals.

With senior boss Stephen Kenny and his staff watching from the stands at Tallaght Stadium, Ireland rode out a testing start to both halves before Smallbone notched his third goal in two games to settle their nerves.

The Irish found themselves under early pressure with Montenegro striker Nikola Krstovic causing problems and full-back Lee O'Connor twice had to make important interventions.

However, the home side gradually worked their way into the game with Borussia Monchengladbach's Conor Noss going close for the Irish in the 29th minute after a mix-up between keeper Nikola Ivezic and defender Anto Babic.

Southampton midfielder Smallbone broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time when he controlled JJ Kayode's chest pass before thumping a left-foot shot across the keeper and inside the far post.

As Montenegro threatened after the restart, home keeper Brian Maher saved a Krstovic's long-range effort with Zaim Divanovic blasting the rebound high over.

But the Irish made it 2-0 on 56 minutes as central defender Eiran Cashin headed Smallbone's free-kick back across goal and Kerrigan controlled before firing home from close range.

The game was effectively over with 23 minutes remaining when substitute Evan Ferguson crossed for Wright to make it 3-0, and although Viktor Dukanovic reduced the deficit with 14 minutes remaining, there was no way back for the visitors.