Michael Duff earned 24 caps as a centre-back for Northern Ireland during his playing career

Blackpool are to speak to Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff about their vacant managerial position.

Duff, 44, is the 10th longest-serving manager in the English game and took over at the Robins in September 2018.

Cheltenham confirmed Duff has been granted permission to speak to a Championship side, as well as Barnsley, who were relegated to League One.

League One side Town have offered him a new deal to stay, but want the matter settled "as early as possible".

"Michael's contract at Cheltenham Town has a further year to run and we are extremely keen to keep him as our manager," said a Cheltenham statement. external-link

"The directors have put forward an offer to extend this contract and discussions remain ongoing."

As a player, Duff made more than 300 appearances for Cheltenham and scored the goal that earned them promotion to the Football League in 1999.

He spent the rest of his playing career in English football's top two divisions with Burnley before retiring in 2016.

In his first senior managerial job, he led Cheltenham to the League Two title in the 2020-21 season and a 15th-placed finish in League One last term.

"Michael has been given permission to speak to both clubs but we remain hopeful that he will stay to continue his work at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium," added the Cheltenham statement.

"The interest in Michael and his coaching staff is testament to the club's remarkable success over the past three seasons.

"We have made him aware, in the clearest way possible, of our wish for him to stay and are hopeful that will be his ultimate decision."

Neil Critchley left Blackpool last week to become assistant head coach to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

The move was seen as a surprise given Critchley had been Liverpool's under-23 boss when he took the Blackpool job. He guided the club to 16th in the Championship last term, their highest finish since 2013.