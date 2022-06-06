Last updated on .From the section Football

Canada qualified for their first men's World Cup since 1986 when they beat Jamaica in March

The Canada men's national team have resumed training but have said "questions have yet to be answered" in their dispute over prize money.

The players went on strike on Sunday, accusing Canada Soccer of "disrespect" over World Cup prize money.

In a letter released on Monday, external-link they said they met with leaders of the country's football association but "we have not reached an agreement".

It added that both parties "will continue the negotiation process".

In a statement external-link posted shortly after on social media, Canada Soccer said there were "future meetings scheduled toward a resolution".

The players' strike forced a friendly with Panama in Vancouver to be called off.

Canada have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, only the second time they have reached the men's finals having previously played in 1986.

There were conflicting reports around the percentage of prize money the players have been offered by Canada Soccer.

TSN first reported external-link that national team players had been offered about 10% of the total amount the country would get from Fifa, set to be at least $10 million (£8m).

On Saturday, Canada Soccer told TSN its offer was 60% to be split equally between players on the men's and women's teams, with the players requesting 75-100%.

The men's team is still scheduled to play Curacao in a Nations League match in Vancouver on Thursday.