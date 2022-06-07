Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

James McArthur and James Tomkins are two of the more experienced players in the Palace squad

Crystal Palace duo James McArthur and James Tomkins have signed one-year extensions at the Premier League club.

Both players were out of contract at the end of last season.

Former Scotland midfielder McArthur, 34, joined Palace from Wigan in 2014 for a then-club record £7m and has made 249 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals.

Defender Tomkins, 33, joined from West Ham in 2016 for £10m and has played 124 times for the Eagles.

Tomkins has had to be content with being a back-up since the arrival of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen last summer.

However, with Martin Kelly leaving the club, Tomkins will provide manager Patrick Vieira with more options at the back.

Vieira has spoken of his admiration for McArthur, who passed 300 Premier League career appearances during 2021-22, and the value he brings to a youthful Palace side.

The club have not yet released their retained list for the coming 2022-23 season but it is clear work is under way to build the squad.