Twenty two days. That's how long it's been since the curtain came down on an absorbing 2021-22 season in Scotland.

On Wednesday, plans for the next campaign will already start to take shape.

Motherwell will learn their opening Europa League Conference League qualifying opponents, with four other Scottish clubs set to follow in the coming weeks across Uefa's three competitions.

BBC Scotland provides the lowdown on what supporters of Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell need to know.

Motherwell first up, then Dundee Utd

On Wednesday, Motherwell will enter the draw for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Graham Alexander's side, who finished fifth in last season's top flight, will be seeded and could face sides such as Sweden's AIK, Norway's Viking or Republic of Ireland's St Patrick's Athletic, but will avoid fellow seeds like Alkmaar, Brondby and Young Boys.

However, it will be a five-week wait until Motherwell are in action, with the first leg scheduled for 21 July and the return seven days later.

Motherwell and Dundee United were separated by two points at the end of last season

By then, Dundee United - currently without a manager after Tam Courts' departure on Tuesday - will have an idea of their third qualifying round opponents, with the draw on 18 July. The dates for the two legs are 4 and 11 August.

The play-off round draw will take place on 1 August and those matches will be on 18 and 25 August.

Motherwell reached the Europa League third qualifying round in season 2020-21, losing 3-0 to Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in a one-off tie, while United, fourth in the Premiership last term, are returning to the European arena for the first time in 10 years.

Rangers' next adventure begins

Europa League finalists and Scottish Cup winners Rangers sealed a Champions League qualifying berth by finishing as Premiership runners-up.

They will enter at the third qualifying round, the draw for which takes place on 18 July.

Rangers' recent impressive European form means they are seeded along with Benfica and PSV Eindhoven and will meet either Ligue 1 side Monaco, Austria's Sturm Graz, Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise or the winner of Midtjylland's second qualifying round tie. The Danish side face either Fenerbahce or AEK Larnaca.

Rangers' first leg will be on 2 or 3 August, with the return on 9 August. The draw for the play-off round will be on 1 August, with those ties taking place over 16-17 and 23-24 August.

Should Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side be unsuccessful in either the Champions League third qualifying round or play-off, they will go into the Europa League group stage for a fifth season in a row.

Hearts return to European arena

Hearts finished third in the Premiership after winning promotion the previous campaign

Hearts are also guaranteed group-stage football until the end of 2022.

The Scottish Cup finalists, who finished third in the Premiership, will be drawn in the Europa League play-off round on 1 August and, as a seeded team, have avoided Austria Vienna and Belgium's Gent.

The unseeded teams will be six sides beaten in the Champions League third qualifying round and seven winners from the Europa League third qualifying round. Czech outfit Slovacko and Serbian side Partizan Belgrade are among those in the latter category.

Defeat for Robbie Neilson's team would result in entry to the Europa Conference League group stage.

Hearts last featured in continental competition in the 2016 Europa League qualifying rounds and haven't been involved in a group stage since the 2004-05 Uefa Cup.

Celtic make Champions League return

The only Scottish representative without qualifiers or play-offs is Premiership winners Celtic, who will feature in the Champions League group stage.

Ange Postecoglou's side, who also won the League Cup, are in the lowest pot of seeds - four - and their potential opponents from pot one include holders Real Madrid, English champions Manchester City, and Rangers' Europa League final conquerors Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barcelona, Chelsea and beaten Champions League finalists Liverpool are in pot two while pot three contains Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, along with a side that beat Celtic twice in last season's Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic have been in the Europa League group stage over the past four seasons and last featured in the Champions League group stage in 2017.

The draw will take place on 25 August in Istanbul.

Group stage dates

With Scotland guaranteed at least three group-stage participants across the three competitions in the autumn, there will be busy midweeks in September, October and November.

The group stages will be completed in time for the Qatar World Cup (21 November-18 December).

The Champions League group-stage matchdays will be 6-7 and 13-14 September, 4-5, 11-12 and 25-26 October and 1-2 November.

The Europa and Conference League group games will be on 8 and 15 September, 6, 13 and 27 October and 3 November.