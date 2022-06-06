Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Ellis Chapman has made 58 appearances for Cheltenham since joining in 2020

Midfielder Ellis Chapman has signed a new two-year deal to remain with Cheltenham Town until 2024.

Chapman, 21, joined the Robins in 2020 from his hometown club Lincoln City, where he made his debut aged 16.

He spent two years with the Leicester City academy before returning to the Imps and also spent time on loan at Chesterfield.

This season, Chapman made 33 appearances for Cheltenham and scored in the EFL Trophy against Exeter City.