Alex Pearce joins AFC Wimbledon after release by Millwall

Alex Pearce playing for Millwall in 2021
Alex Pearce made 81 appearances for Millwall during his three seasons with the club

AFC Wimbledon have signed defender Alex Pearce on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after being released by Championship side Millwall, where his contract expires this summer.

Pearce began his career at Reading and went on to make 239 first-team appearances for the Royals before moving to Derby County and then, in 2019, to Millwall.

This season the centre-back featured nine times for the Lions.

Pearce said: "It's a family club and I think that's going to be vital - that we all pull in the same direction.

"We need to all come together as a unit - as fans, players and staff, everyone together."

