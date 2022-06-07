Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Alex Pearce made 81 appearances for Millwall during his three seasons with the club

AFC Wimbledon have signed defender Alex Pearce on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after being released by Championship side Millwall, where his contract expires this summer.

Pearce began his career at Reading and went on to make 239 first-team appearances for the Royals before moving to Derby County and then, in 2019, to Millwall.

This season the centre-back featured nine times for the Lions.

Pearce said: "It's a family club and I think that's going to be vital - that we all pull in the same direction.

"We need to all come together as a unit - as fans, players and staff, everyone together."

