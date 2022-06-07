Last updated on .From the section Wales

Brennan Johnson will be aiming to win his 11th cap for Wales against the Netherlands on Wednesday

Nations League: Wales v Netherlands Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 23:05 BST and later on demand

Brennan Johnson is enjoying the best week of his burgeoning career after following Premier League promotion with World Cup qualification.

The 21-year-old forward was part of the Nottingham Forest side which beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on 29 May.

Johnson then came on as Wales defeated Ukraine a week later in Sunday's momentous World Cup play-off final.

"It's going to be hard to top. It's been an unbelievable week," he said.

"It still probably hasn't sunk in. I've enjoyed every minute of it.

"It's everything I wanted at the start of last season. To be in the Premier League and to go to a major tournament, hopefully I can do both. The thought of doing that is really exciting."

Johnson has enjoyed his best season yet with Forest, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists to help the former European champions return to England's top flight for the first time since 1999.

He also played his part in ending an even longer wait for Wales, whose victory over Ukraine secured qualification for their first World Cup in 64 years.

"Those scenes at the end were unbelievable. It showed how much it meant to everyone, especially the players who've been here a while," Johnson said.

"It means a lot to me. The World Cup is another level. You think of the World Cup and you think of the elite countries in the world and we want to be a part of it.

"For me, it's a dream come true - you watch the World Cup growing up and to be part of that is something I can't really believe."

Johnson will be able to prepare for the World Cup, which starts in Qatar in November, by playing in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

The Championship's young player of the season has been linked with several top-flight clubs but resisted a potential move in January.

"There were a lot of games in January. I didn't have too much time to think about it," Johnson explained.

"There was a short period when it did become a thing what I was going to do. But in my head I always wanted to stay.

"I believed in the team, that we had a real good chance of going up. Even when we weren't too high in the league I knew we had the players to really push on and I'm happy I made that decision."

Johnson's immediate focus is Wednesday's Nations League match against the Netherlands.

With Wales set to make several changes following Sunday's draining victory over Ukraine, Johnson is in line to start at Cardiff City Stadium.

Captain Gareth Bale might be one of the senior players rested but, as a fellow wide forward who cuts inside from the right flank on to his left foot to excellent effect, the former Real Madrid star is an inspiration to Johnson.

"The more he plays and the more I get to train with him, that helps me," Johnson said.

"He's such a good player and I pick up little things training him with him daily from every session.

"It's unbelievable for the whole football world that he carries on playing.

"When I'm on the bench I'm watching little things he does in games. The way he gets past people is something I want to do in my game."