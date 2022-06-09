Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wembley Stadium is hosting the final

Uefa Euro 2022 on the BBC Dates : 6-31 July. Venues : Old Trafford, St Mary's Stadium, Brentford Community Stadium, Stadium MK, Leigh Sports Village, Bramall Lane, Manchester City Academy Stadium, Brighton Community Stadium, Wembley Stadium Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The Women's European Championship runs from 6 to 31 July in England and the BBC will give audiences 24/7 access to all of the action, analysis and insight across TV, radio and online.

Every England and Northern Ireland game will be broadcast live on BBC One, starting with the tournament opener between England and Austria.

Almost all games are on BBC One or BBC Two, with all 31 matches on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live will also have commentary on selected games.

Alongside a Daily Euros Podcast, there will be live commentary on every England and Northern Ireland game, plus every match in the knockout stages.

Barbara Slater, the BBC Director of Sport, said: "This is our most ambitious broadcast commitment to a major women's football tournament with the greatest share of matches on network television.

"Not long after I first started in this role, the BBC covered the 2009 Women's Euros in Finland.

"The truth is there was limited audience interest, the total reach for the tournament was just 2.5 million.

"The springboard was London 2012, when 70-odd thousand people crammed into Wembley to watch Team GB's women's team beat the mighty Brazil.

"It was a moment in time, when we knew the sport was ready to move to the next level.

"We invested heavily in our coverage and in 2019, 27 million tuned into the Women's World Cup in France on the BBC - the most watched sporting event of the year.

"Women's football has developed beyond all recognition in the last decade and BBC Sport has been there every step of the way."

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Reshmin Chowdhury, Eilidh Barbour and Kelly Somers will lead the TV coverage of the tournament.

Among the pundits are former England internationals Fara Williams, Ian Wright, Alex Scott, Kelly Smith, Anita Asante, Izzy Christiansen, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Sue Smith, Northern Ireland's Caragh Hamilton and Gail Redmond, plus Laura Georges, Jonas Eidevall, Vicky Losada, Anouk Hoogendijk and Scott Booth.

Robyn Cowen and Vicki Sparks will be the lead commentators, while Somers and Jo Currie will give updates from the England camp, with Thomas Kane and Nicola McCarthy covering Northern Ireland.

On the radio, Emma Saunders, Steve Crossman, Ben Haines and Juliette Ferrington will be following the England team, and Sparks, Cowen, Pien Meulensteen, Alistair Bruce-Ball and Seb Hutchinson will be commentating alongside Christiansen, Asante, Natasha Dowie, Stephen Craigan, Pat Nevin and Julien Laurens.

The BBC Sport website and app will have plenty of written and video build-up features, plus live texts, reports, in-play stats, player-rating, features and columns.

There will also be in-play video clips, match highlights, video features and player masterclasses.

BBC Sport's social media channels will deliver match highlights on YouTube, plus behind-the-scenes and original Women's Euros content on TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

There will also be updates on the BBC News Channel and World Service.

A brand-new documentary called Alex Scott: Future of Women's Football coming to BBC iPlayer will be available.

Scott looks at the explosion in popularity of women's football and asks what the future holds for the game she loves.

A Question of Sport Women's Euros Special is scheduled to air on Friday, 8 July at 20:00 BST on BBC One.

Vicki Sparks, Emma Saunders and Stephen Craigan are part of BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro 2022 team

Euro 2022 TV schedule (all times BST)

All games are on BBC iPlayer

Wednesday, 6 July

England v Austria - Old Trafford, 20:00 (BBC One)

Thursday, 7 July

Norway v Northern Ireland - St Mary's Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One)

Friday, 8 July

Spain v Finland - Stadium MK, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Germany v Denmark - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Saturday, 9 July

Portugal v Switzerland - Leigh Sports Village, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Netherlands v Sweden - Bramall Lane, 20:00 (BBC One)

Sunday, 10 July

Belgium v Iceland - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 17:00 (BBC Two)

France v Italy - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Monday, 11 July

Austria v Northern Ireland - St Mary's Stadium, 17:00 (BBC One)

England v Norway - Brighton Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One)

Tuesday, 12 July

Denmark v Finland - Stadium MK, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Germany v Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Wednesday, 13 July

Sweden v Switzerland - Bramall Lane, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Netherlands v Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Thursday, 14 July

Italy v Iceland - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 17:00 (BBC Two)

France v Belgium - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One)

Friday, 15 July

Northern Ireland v England - St Mary's Stadium, 20:00 (BBC One)

Austria v Norway - Brighton Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Three)

Saturday, 16 July

Finland v Germany - Stadium MK, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Denmark v Spain - Brentford Community Stadium, 20:00 (BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, 17 July

Switzerland v Netherlands - Bramall Lane, 17:00 (BBC Two)

Sweden v Portugal - Leigh Sports Village, 17:00 (BBC iPlayer)

Monday, 18 July

Iceland v France - New York Stadium, 20:00 (BBC Two)

Italy v Belgium - Manchester City Academy Stadium, 20:00 (BBC iPlayer)

TV channels for knockout games yet to be confirmed

Wednesday, 20 July

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B, 20:00

Thursday, 21 July

Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A, 20:00

Friday, 22 July

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D, 20:00

Saturday, 23 July

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C, 20:00

Tuesday, 26 July

Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3, 20:00

Wednesday, 27 July

Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4, 20:00

Sunday, 31 July

Winner semi-final 1 v Winner semi-final 2 - Wembley Stadium, 17:00