Scottish Gossip: Ramsay, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Celtic, Siegrist, Rangers
Aberdeen were locked in talks with Liverpool on Tuesday night over Pittodrie right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18. (Sun)
The proposed deal for Ramsay could be completed this week with the player awaiting permission to travel south for a medical and agree personal terms. (Record)
Ramsay is "destined for big things", says former Aberdeen defender Phil McGuire.(Record)
Signing defender Liam Scales from Celtic would be an ideal scenario for Aberdeen, says former Pittodrie captain Willie Miller.(Press and Journal - subscription required)
Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, out of contract following four years with Dundee United, is a Celtic target after their stopper Vasilis Barkas joined Utrecht on loan. (Mail)
Robby McCrorie is "much better than being the number three" goalkeeper at Rangers, says former Ibrox stopper Cammy Bell.(Sun)
Rangers will reportedly have to pay £4.5m to turn James Sands' loan from New York City into a permanent deal next summer. (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi reveals he almost gave up on football earlier in his career. (Scotsman - subscription required)
John Park, previously with Celtic, is expected to leave his head of recruitment role at Blackburn Rovers.(Sun)
Declan Drysdale, who spent part of last season on loan at Ross County from Coventry, has joined Newport County. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants four or five signings capable of going straight into the first team. (Courier - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Saints midfielder David Wotherspoon is unlikely to make his comeback from injury until September or October. (Courier - subscription required)
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse is confident the club will soon be able to appoint a manager to replace Paul Hartley, who has joined Hartlepool. (Press and Journal - subscription required)